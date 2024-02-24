Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Enovis updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.50-$2.65 EPS.

Enovis Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE ENOV opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.