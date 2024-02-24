EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Issues Earnings Results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $111.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average of $123.01. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

