Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 292.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275,872 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Williams Companies worth $57,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after purchasing an additional 686,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,749,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,052. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.