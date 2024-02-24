Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $58,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after buying an additional 109,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,181 shares of company stock worth $38,764,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DECK traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $880.48. The company had a trading volume of 230,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,441. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $759.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.90 and a fifty-two week high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.