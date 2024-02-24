Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $40.81 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $40,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $247.23. 910,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Read Our Latest Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.