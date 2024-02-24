Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,140 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $38,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.49. 74,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,639. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

