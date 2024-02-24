Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,245 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Berry Global Group worth $45,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.75. 786,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,854 shares of company stock worth $4,660,161. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.