Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 12,036 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $53,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 532,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,134. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.65. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

