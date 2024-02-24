Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 12,611 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $46,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,379 shares of company stock valued at $55,537,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock traded up $7.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $401.67. The company had a trading volume of 318,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.54. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $402.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

