Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 13,682 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $34,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after acquiring an additional 888,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,930,000 after acquiring an additional 314,390 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,834,000 after acquiring an additional 278,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.90. The company had a trading volume of 178,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,751. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $258.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Recommended Stories

