Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,448 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $42,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Chemed by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,814,000 after purchasing an additional 190,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CHE traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $597.83. 59,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,415. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $587.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.61. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $610.35.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

