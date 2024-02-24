Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 307,893 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,741,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307,893 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.31% of Columbia Banking System worth $55,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,755 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. 2,105,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,788. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.73. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In related news, VP Christopher Merrywell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 50,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,832.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLB. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

