Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,962 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Markel Group worth $52,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel Group stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $1,471.52. The stock had a trading volume of 53,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,725. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,434.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,446.32.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

