Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 6,970 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Eagle Materials worth $47,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 78,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.67. 223,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,182. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $252.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,862 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

