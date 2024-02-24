Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 71,715 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,715 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $47,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 87,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PNW traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.52.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

