Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 836 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $34,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $17.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,209.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,942. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,195.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,137.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

