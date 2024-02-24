Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 449,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,699 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $36,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. TheStreet cut Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,810,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,191. The company has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

