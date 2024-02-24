Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Veeva Systems worth $44,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE VEEV traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $221.64. 642,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,269. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $614,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,920.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.41.

View Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.