Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 1,026,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,758,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 4.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

