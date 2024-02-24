ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.20

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 590.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 142.6% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $222.09 million and approximately $61,197.57 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015808 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001365 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014509 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51,093.17 or 1.00019017 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00180718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009549 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.06899037 USD and is up 100.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $33,552.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

