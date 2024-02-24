Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Barclays

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $224.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESS

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $229.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $252.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.