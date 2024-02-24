Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives $67.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

ESTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.04 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,064,888 shares in the company, valued at $28,794,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 39.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $953.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

