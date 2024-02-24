Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Hits $3.77 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.77 billion and $159.02 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $25.89 or 0.00050672 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,099.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.24 or 0.00526888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00136543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.00244563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00147179 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,711,637 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

