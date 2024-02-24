Evercore ISI Trims Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price to $26.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.52.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.