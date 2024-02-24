Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $28,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,283,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,203,000 after buying an additional 242,898 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -214.28%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

