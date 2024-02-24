Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

