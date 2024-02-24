Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 118.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.