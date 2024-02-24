Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $16.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

AGM stock opened at $180.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.28. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $122.10 and a fifty-two week high of $198.17.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

