Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $16.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 3.3 %
AGM stock opened at $180.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.28. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $122.10 and a fifty-two week high of $198.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
