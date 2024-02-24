Federated Hermes Inc. Has $26.72 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,466 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $26,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 221,388 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

