Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,804.29.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,629.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,672.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,469.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.