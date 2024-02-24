Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of Gartner worth $31,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,294. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $461.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $471.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $451.44 and a 200 day moving average of $399.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

