Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,492 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $27,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 132.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 13.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,459,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $184.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.62.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.27.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

