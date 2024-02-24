FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FDX stock opened at $243.46 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

