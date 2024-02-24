Financial Contrast: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) vs. Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) and Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Inari Medical has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.62, indicating that its share price is 262% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -0.59% -0.64% -0.53% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -879.22%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inari Medical and Sigyn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Inari Medical currently has a consensus target price of $81.29, indicating a potential upside of 42.38%. Given Inari Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and Sigyn Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $383.47 million 8.57 -$29.27 million ($0.06) -951.50 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.09) -58.33

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inari Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigyn Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, focuses on creating therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. It also developing ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; and ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

