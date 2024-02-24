Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.94

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 1763206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $25,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

