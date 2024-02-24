First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Given New $59.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of FR stock opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

