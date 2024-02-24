First Majestic Silver Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of FR opened at C$6.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$5.67 and a 1-year high of C$10.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FR. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

