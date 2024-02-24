First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives C$41.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Activity

First National Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 32,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,250,338.95. Insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial stock opened at C$40.26 on Monday. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

