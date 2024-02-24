FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 23,236 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 23,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $2,740,221.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,689,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,004,364.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,412 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $3,357,161.92.

On Friday, February 16th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $3,821,382.40.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 24,174 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $2,890,001.70.

On Monday, February 12th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $2,381,172.75.

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,499 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $2,414,987.19.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $3,014,884.80.

On Monday, February 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $117.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.82. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in FirstCash by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

