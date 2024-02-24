Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.140-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Five9 also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.14 to $2.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.36.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07. Five9 has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Five9 by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

