Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned about 0.60% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 282.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 100,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 15.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 197,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFO stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

