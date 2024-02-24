Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stake Lifted by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 101.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flex by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Up 0.6 %

Flex stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

