Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.26.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 115,872 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,683 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,857 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 889,413 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after buying an additional 209,802 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

