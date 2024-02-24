Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ford Motor by 349.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.