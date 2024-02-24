Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.79

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.79 and last traded at $85.44, with a volume of 210737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Fortive Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,686,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Fortive by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,525,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

