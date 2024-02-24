Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.25%. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Fox Factory Trading Down 26.8 %

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $17.43 on Friday, hitting $47.55. 3,001,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $125.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fox Factory by 167.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

