Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of FRSH opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $152,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,127.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $152,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,127.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,402. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

