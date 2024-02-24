FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

FRP Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. FRP has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $568.80 million, a P/E ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Get FRP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $31,127.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,353.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,619 shares of company stock valued at $96,854. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FRP

About FRP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FRP by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,041,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FRP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,630,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FRP by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in FRP by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.