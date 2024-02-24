FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 281.26%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $57.90. 1,808,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,145. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

