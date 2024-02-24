FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.75-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.750-8.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.10. 339,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,985. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $167.39 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.11.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

